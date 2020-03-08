Credit Suisse Group Reiterates “€88.00” Price Target for Henkel AG & Co KGaA (FRA:HEN3)

Credit Suisse Group set a €88.00 ($102.33) price objective on Henkel AG & Co KGaA (FRA:HEN3) in a research note released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

HEN3 has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Kepler Capital Markets set a €87.00 ($101.16) target price on shares of Henkel AG & Co KGaA and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Berenberg Bank set a €90.00 ($104.65) target price on shares of Henkel AG & Co KGaA and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €91.00 ($105.81) target price on shares of Henkel AG & Co KGaA and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, January 20th. Independent Research set a €83.00 ($96.51) target price on shares of Henkel AG & Co KGaA and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, DZ Bank restated a neutral rating on shares of Henkel AG & Co KGaA in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and sixteen have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Henkel AG & Co KGaA presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €87.37 ($101.59).

FRA HEN3 opened at €80.20 ($93.26) on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is €91.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is €92.24. Henkel AG & Co KGaA has a 1 year low of €103.00 ($119.77) and a 1 year high of €129.65 ($150.76).

Henkel AG & Co KGaA Company Profile

Henkel AG & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in adhesive technologies, beauty care, and laundry and home care businesses worldwide. The company's Adhesive Technologies segment offers adhesives, sealants, and functional coatings for various business areas, including packaging and consumer goods adhesives; transport and metal; general industry; electronics; and consumers, craftsmen, and building.

