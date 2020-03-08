Crestwood Advisors Group LLC Acquires 887 Shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI)

Crestwood Advisors Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 192,199 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 887 shares during the period. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH were worth $27,321,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CCI. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new stake in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Alpha Windward LLC bought a new stake in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Institutional investors own 91.08% of the company’s stock.

Get CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH alerts:

CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH stock opened at $160.82 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $154.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $142.97. The stock has a market cap of $67.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.35. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH has a 12-month low of $119.81 and a 12-month high of $168.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24.

CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.05). CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH had a net margin of 16.01% and a return on equity of 8.30%. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.44 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH will post 5.86 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be issued a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 84.36%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CCI. Citigroup increased their target price on CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from $147.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $139.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. UBS Group raised their price target on CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from $137.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from $156.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $149.27.

CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH Company Profile

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 70,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

Read More: How much money do you need to begin day trading?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI).

Receive News & Ratings for CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.