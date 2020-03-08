Crestwood Advisors Group LLC Buys 5,933 Shares of Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG)

Crestwood Advisors Group LLC boosted its stake in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 4.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 153,113 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,933 shares during the quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $19,124,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ increased its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 11,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,483,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 24,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,042,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. JNBA Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 9,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,152,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. Girard Partners LTD. boosted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 22,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,791,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. Finally, OLD Second National Bank of Aurora boosted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 29,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,635,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Procter & Gamble alerts:

In other news, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.50, for a total value of $379,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $487,784. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO David S. Taylor sold 58,297 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.93, for a total value of $7,341,341.21. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 284,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,772,809.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 98,682 shares of company stock valued at $12,441,819 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PG. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $138.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $119.00 price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $134.00 price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Friday, January 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $124.86.

Shares of NYSE PG opened at $121.66 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $124.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $122.73. Procter & Gamble Co has a 52 week low of $97.75 and a 52 week high of $128.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $300.36 billion, a PE ratio of 71.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.45.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.05. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 27.14% and a net margin of 6.92%. The firm had revenue of $18.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.25 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Procter & Gamble Co will post 4.98 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Investors of record on Friday, January 24th were given a dividend of $0.7459 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 23rd. This represents a $2.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.45%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.93%.

Procter & Gamble Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

Further Reading: Initial Coin Offering (ICO)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG).

Receive News & Ratings for Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.