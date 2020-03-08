Crestwood Advisors Group LLC Grows Stake in Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT)

Crestwood Advisors Group LLC grew its holdings in Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT) by 2.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 280,666 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,407 shares during the quarter. Medtronic comprises 1.3% of Crestwood Advisors Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $31,842,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MDT. Adviser Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Medtronic by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 52,396 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $5,944,000 after purchasing an additional 1,086 shares during the period. Banco Santander S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the 4th quarter valued at about $355,000. Aviva PLC boosted its position in shares of Medtronic by 25.3% in the 4th quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 1,269,269 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $143,999,000 after purchasing an additional 256,249 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Medtronic by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 7,522 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $853,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the period. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Medtronic by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,693 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.61% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic stock opened at $99.06 on Friday. Medtronic PLC has a twelve month low of $82.77 and a twelve month high of $122.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $114.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $111.18. The company has a current ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $134.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.14, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.67.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The medical technology company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $7.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.80 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 14.76% and a net margin of 17.11%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.29 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Medtronic PLC will post 5.64 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Medtronic from $126.00 to $121.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. ValuEngine cut Medtronic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Medtronic from $118.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. SunTrust Banks assumed coverage on Medtronic in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 target price for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 target price on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.00.

In other Medtronic news, CEO Omar Ishrak purchased 8,771 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $110.87 per share, with a total value of $972,440.77. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

