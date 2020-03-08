Crestwood Advisors Group LLC Has $10.49 Million Position in Williams Companies Inc (NYSE:WMB)

Crestwood Advisors Group LLC increased its position in shares of Williams Companies Inc (NYSE:WMB) by 79.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 442,382 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 195,665 shares during the period. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $10,493,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Williams Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Williams Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Williams Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in Williams Companies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Williams Companies by 81.1% during the 3rd quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 3,093 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 1,385 shares during the last quarter. 86.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently weighed in on WMB shares. TD Securities lifted their price target on Williams Companies from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Barclays cut Williams Companies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Mizuho dropped their price target on Williams Companies from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Williams Companies in a report on Monday, January 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered Williams Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.10.

Shares of WMB stock opened at $17.45 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.58, a P/E/G ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.47. Williams Companies Inc has a twelve month low of $17.12 and a twelve month high of $29.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.83.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.06 billion. Williams Companies had a return on equity of 7.29% and a net margin of 10.53%. The company’s revenue was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.19 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Williams Companies Inc will post 1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.17%. This is an increase from Williams Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. Williams Companies’s payout ratio is currently 153.54%.

In other Williams Companies news, Director Michael A. Creel acquired 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $19.15 per share, with a total value of $478,750.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 27,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $517,567.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Williams Companies, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. The company's Northeast G&P segment engages in the natural gas gathering, compression, and processing business, as well as natural gas liquids (NGL) fractionation business in the Marcellus and Utica Shale regions in Pennsylvania, West Virginia, New York, and Ohio.

