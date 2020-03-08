Crestwood Advisors Group LLC Has $16.50 Million Stock Holdings in Trade Desk Inc (NASDAQ:TTD)

Crestwood Advisors Group LLC trimmed its position in Trade Desk Inc (NASDAQ:TTD) by 0.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 63,512 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 89 shares during the period. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC owned approximately 0.14% of Trade Desk worth $16,499,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Trade Desk by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,373 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $616,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Trade Desk by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,275 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,111,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in Trade Desk by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,900 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $494,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Trade Desk by 254.8% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 110 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT increased its holdings in Trade Desk by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 1,783 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $463,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. 66.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Trade Desk from $260.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Trade Desk from $225.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Stephens boosted their price objective on Trade Desk from $250.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Wells Fargo & Co raised Trade Desk from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $310.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Trade Desk from $235.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $265.06.

In other Trade Desk news, insider Brian John Stempeck sold 5,838 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.25, for a total transaction of $1,490,149.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 120,555 shares in the company, valued at $30,771,663.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CTO David Randall Pickles sold 77,698 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.39, for a total value of $21,319,554.22. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 71,374 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,584,311.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 247,466 shares of company stock worth $65,600,642. Company insiders own 17.44% of the company’s stock.

TTD stock opened at $252.94 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $12.24 billion, a PE ratio of 123.82, a P/E/G ratio of 5.03 and a beta of 2.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The business has a 50 day moving average of $286.47 and a 200-day moving average of $245.26. Trade Desk Inc has a 12-month low of $173.60 and a 12-month high of $323.78.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The technology company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.64. Trade Desk had a return on equity of 20.40% and a net margin of 16.39%. The business had revenue of $215.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $213.28 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.09 earnings per share. Trade Desk’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Trade Desk Inc will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current year.

About Trade Desk

The Trade Desk, Inc, a technology company, provides a self-service omnichannel software platform that enables clients to purchase and manage data-driven digital advertising campaigns in the United States and internationally. The company's platform allows clients to manage integrated advertising campaigns in various advertising channels and formats, including display, video, audio, native and social, and on a multitude of devices, such as computers, mobile devices, and connected TV (CTV).

