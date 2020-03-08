Crestwood Advisors Group LLC Has $24.91 Million Position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Crestwood Advisors Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 84,735 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 495 shares during the quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $24,905,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp raised its position in Costco Wholesale by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,460,945 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $5,426,041,000 after buying an additional 93,587 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,064,848 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $606,901,000 after purchasing an additional 39,146 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,729,687 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $508,390,000 after purchasing an additional 10,200 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,556,848 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $448,544,000 after purchasing an additional 46,008 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,522,194 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $447,404,000 after purchasing an additional 97,232 shares during the last quarter. 69.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

Several research firms have weighed in on COST. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Loop Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $345.00 price target on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. BidaskClub raised Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Nomura boosted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $313.20.

In related news, VP Patrick J. Callans sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.99, for a total value of $587,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 59,679 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,545,029.21. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Susan L. Decker sold 3,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.41, for a total value of $1,156,578.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 34,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,388,778.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ COST opened at $311.34 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12 month low of $216.22 and a 12 month high of $325.26. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $309.79 and a 200-day moving average of $298.28. The company has a market capitalization of $139.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.55, a P/E/G ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 0.91.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The retailer reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.04. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 23.96% and a net margin of 2.39%. The company had revenue of $39.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.01 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 8.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 7th were paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 6th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.75%.

About Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

Read More: What is an Initial Coin Offering (ICO)?

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.