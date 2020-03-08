Crestwood Advisors Group LLC Has $30.11 Million Stock Holdings in Fortive Corp (NYSE:FTV)

Crestwood Advisors Group LLC lessened its holdings in Fortive Corp (NYSE:FTV) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 394,180 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 5,085 shares during the quarter. Fortive comprises approximately 1.2% of Crestwood Advisors Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Fortive were worth $30,111,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. CFM Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Fortive in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Fortive in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Atlantic Trust LLC acquired a new position in Fortive in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. S.A. Mason LLC acquired a new position in Fortive in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Fortive in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. 82.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE FTV opened at $66.81 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $22.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.91 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a 50 day moving average of $75.68 and a 200-day moving average of $72.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Fortive Corp has a 1-year low of $63.51 and a 1-year high of $89.48.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The technology company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.95 billion. Fortive had a net margin of 10.09% and a return on equity of 17.53%. The company’s revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.91 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Fortive Corp will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. Fortive’s payout ratio is 8.05%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James lowered shares of Fortive from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Fortive from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $82.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, December 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Fortive in a research report on Friday, November 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $72.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $79.00 price target on shares of Fortive in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Fortive from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $91.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.92.

In related news, CEO James A. Lico sold 125,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.97, for a total value of $9,621,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 465,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,809,291.89. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Stacey A. Walker sold 1,754 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.77, for a total transaction of $129,392.58. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 28,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,117,567.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 144,089 shares of company stock valued at $11,074,434. Company insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Its Professional Instrumentation segment provides test tools, and thermal imaging and calibration equipment for electrical, industrial, electronic, and calibration applications; online condition-based monitoring equipment; portable gas detection equipment, consumables, and software as a service offerings; subscription-based technical, analytical, and compliance services; and software, data analytics, and services for critical infrastructure in utility, industrial, energy, construction, public safety, mining, and healthcare applications.

