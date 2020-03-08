Crestwood Advisors Group LLC Has $42.08 Million Stake in TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX)

Crestwood Advisors Group LLC raised its position in shares of TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX) by 14.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 689,215 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after buying an additional 85,020 shares during the period. TJX Companies comprises 1.7% of Crestwood Advisors Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC owned about 0.06% of TJX Companies worth $42,083,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TJX. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TJX Companies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TJX Companies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Birch Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TJX Companies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Atlas Private Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of TJX Companies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TJX Companies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. 89.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Gordon Haskett raised shares of TJX Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Cfra raised shares of TJX Companies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $66.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Cowen increased their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $64.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.86.

Shares of TJX stock opened at $58.56 on Friday. TJX Companies Inc has a 52-week low of $49.05 and a 52-week high of $64.95. The stock has a market cap of $71.67 billion, a PE ratio of 21.85, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 1.24. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $61.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.12.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.04. TJX Companies had a net margin of 7.84% and a return on equity of 59.70%. The firm had revenue of $12.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.84 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.68 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that TJX Companies Inc will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TJX Companies Profile

The TJX Companies, Inc operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; footwear; and other merchandise.

