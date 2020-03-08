Crestwood Advisors Group LLC Increases Position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Crestwood Advisors Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 14.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,022,251 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 125,388 shares during the quarter. Cisco Systems accounts for 1.9% of Crestwood Advisors Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $49,027,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CSCO. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Sageworth Trust Co boosted its stake in Cisco Systems by 59.5% in the fourth quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 804 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $64,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Finally, Knuff & Co LLC boosted its stake in Cisco Systems by 85.4% in the fourth quarter. Knuff & Co LLC now owns 1,520 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. 71.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have commented on CSCO. Nomura restated a “neutral” rating and issued a target price on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Friday. Edward Jones upgraded Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Bank of America downgraded Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Cisco Systems from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cisco Systems has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.41.

Shares of NASDAQ CSCO opened at $39.68 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.91. The company has a market cap of $167.81 billion, a PE ratio of 15.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.23. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $38.35 and a 12-month high of $58.26.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The network equipment provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.98 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 36.40% and a net margin of 21.44%. The business’s revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.73 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 2nd. This is an increase from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.63%. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is currently 49.12%.

In other news, CFO Kelly A. Kramer sold 70,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.17, for a total transaction of $2,881,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 308,241 shares in the company, valued at $12,690,281.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 3,910 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.53, for a total value of $181,932.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 79,044 shares of company stock valued at $3,302,448. Insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

