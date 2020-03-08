Crestwood Advisors Group LLC Increases Stake in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Crestwood Advisors Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) by 0.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 182,651 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the period. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC owned 0.06% of Amphenol worth $19,768,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new stake in Amphenol during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new stake in Amphenol during the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. Price Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Amphenol during the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Amphenol during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in Amphenol in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.79% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $104.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Cross Research downgraded shares of Amphenol from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of Amphenol in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Amphenol in a research report on Monday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Amphenol in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Amphenol has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $110.29.

Amphenol stock opened at $92.56 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $27.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $101.93 and a 200-day moving average of $100.07. Amphenol Co. has a 52 week low of $83.78 and a 52 week high of $110.24.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The electronics maker reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $2.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2 billion. Amphenol had a return on equity of 26.78% and a net margin of 14.04%. The business’s revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.05 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Amphenol Co. will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 16th. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.74%.

In other news, VP David M. Silverman sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.01, for a total transaction of $945,090.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 9,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $945,090. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors worldwide. It operates through two segments, Interconnect Products and Assemblies, and Cable Products and Solutions. The Interconnect Products and Assemblies segment offers connector and connector systems, including fiber optic, harsh environment, high-speed, and radio frequency interconnect products, as well as antennas; power interconnect products, busbars, and distribution systems; and other connectors.

