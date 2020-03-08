Crestwood Advisors Group LLC Increases Stake in Capital One Financial Corp. (NYSE:COF)

Crestwood Advisors Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Capital One Financial Corp. (NYSE:COF) by 0.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 80,884 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the period. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $8,324,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Capital One Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV purchased a new position in shares of Capital One Financial during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Capital One Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. CNB Bank purchased a new position in shares of Capital One Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Barnett & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 1,352.4% during the 4th quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 305 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE COF opened at $82.29 on Friday. Capital One Financial Corp. has a one year low of $78.45 and a one year high of $107.59. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $99.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $96.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.45, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.25.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.14. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 16.40% and a return on equity of 10.67%. The firm had revenue of $7.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.87 earnings per share. Capital One Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Capital One Financial Corp. will post 11.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 10th were given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 7th. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.23%.

In other Capital One Financial news, Director Bradford H. Warner sold 8,113 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.36, for a total value of $846,672.68. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 47,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,961,587.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Yajnik Sanjiv sold 57,616 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $6,049,680.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 79,654 shares of company stock valued at $8,386,467 in the last ninety days. 1.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Nomura raised their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $108.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $109.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $136.00 price target on shares of Capital One Financial in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 price target on shares of Capital One Financial in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Capital One Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $114.79.

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

