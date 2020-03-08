Crestwood Advisors Group LLC Purchases 10,931 Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Crestwood Advisors Group LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 510,080 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,931 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for 1.3% of Crestwood Advisors Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $33,278,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.4% during the third quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 445,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,192,000 after acquiring an additional 18,703 shares during the period. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth $6,681,000. Mirsky Financial Management CORP. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Mirsky Financial Management CORP. now owns 74,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,889,000 after acquiring an additional 6,492 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 14.3% during the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 70,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,321,000 after acquiring an additional 8,838 shares during the period. Finally, Rossmore Private Capital raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.3% during the third quarter. Rossmore Private Capital now owns 170,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,397,000 after acquiring an additional 5,442 shares during the period.

Shares of BATS:IEFA opened at $57.91 on Friday. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $56.55 and a 12 month high of $70.84. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.94.

Read More: What is a capital gain?



Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.