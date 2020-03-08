Crestwood Advisors Group LLC Purchases 1,186 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Crestwood Advisors Group LLC increased its position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 209,917 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,186 shares during the quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $28,689,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in PepsiCo by 221.0% during the fourth quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in PepsiCo during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its position in PepsiCo by 53.9% during the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in PepsiCo during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Lucia Wealth Services LLC lifted its position in PepsiCo by 26.8% during the fourth quarter. Lucia Wealth Services LLC now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.90% of the company’s stock.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

PEP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Cfra lifted their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Sunday, February 16th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $143.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of PepsiCo from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. PepsiCo presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $139.37.

Shares of PEP opened at $137.26 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $191.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.45, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.86. PepsiCo, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $114.26 and a fifty-two week high of $147.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $142.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $137.51.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $20.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.24 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.89% and a return on equity of 54.16%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.49 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be issued a $0.955 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $3.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.78%. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is 69.08%.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company's Frito-Lay North America segment offers branded dips; Cheetos cheese-flavored snacks; and Doritos tortilla, Fritos corn, Lay's potato, Ruffles potato, and Tostitos tortilla chips. Its Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, Life, Quaker Chewy, Quaker, and Rice-A-Roni brands.

Featured Story: What is Liquidity?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP).

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.