Crestwood Advisors Group LLC Purchases 9,821 Shares of Diversified Return International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPIN)

Crestwood Advisors Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Diversified Return International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPIN) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 856,499 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,821 shares during the period. Diversified Return International Equity ETF makes up 1.9% of Crestwood Advisors Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC owned about 3.64% of Diversified Return International Equity ETF worth $48,898,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new position in shares of Diversified Return International Equity ETF during the third quarter valued at about $372,000. Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Diversified Return International Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,060,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Diversified Return International Equity ETF by 46.1% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 12,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $690,000 after buying an additional 3,815 shares during the last quarter. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Diversified Return International Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $270,000. Finally, First National Corp MA ADV raised its position in shares of Diversified Return International Equity ETF by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 15,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $908,000 after buying an additional 977 shares during the last quarter.

Get Diversified Return International Equity ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:JPIN opened at $50.91 on Friday. Diversified Return International Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $49.92 and a 12-month high of $57.79. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $55.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.94.

Read More: Correction

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Diversified Return International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPIN).

Receive News & Ratings for Diversified Return International Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diversified Return International Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.