Crestwood Advisors Group LLC Sells 1,206 Shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Crestwood Advisors Group LLC lessened its stake in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 136,877 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 1,206 shares during the period. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $28,736,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SYK. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in Stryker by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 294,253 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $61,777,000 after purchasing an additional 3,591 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in Stryker by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 342,121 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $71,829,000 after purchasing an additional 23,591 shares in the last quarter. Associated Banc Corp raised its position in Stryker by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 34,650 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $7,275,000 after purchasing an additional 1,584 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in Stryker by 26.3% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 56,559 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $11,874,000 after purchasing an additional 11,762 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Utah Retirement Systems raised its position in Stryker by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 65,495 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $13,750,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SYK opened at $185.88 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $71.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.92, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a 50 day moving average of $212.12 and a 200-day moving average of $211.36. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Stryker Co. has a 1-year low of $174.84 and a 1-year high of $226.30.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The medical technology company reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.11 billion. Stryker had a net margin of 13.99% and a return on equity of 25.75%. The company’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.18 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Stryker Co. will post 9.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.575 per share. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. Stryker’s payout ratio is 27.85%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Stryker in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Stryker in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. SunTrust Banks assumed coverage on shares of Stryker in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $217.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Stryker from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies lowered shares of Stryker from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $210.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $229.18.

About Stryker

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical devices for use in various medical specialties.

