Crestwood Advisors Group LLC Sells 23,063 Shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

Crestwood Advisors Group LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) by 9.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 226,458 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 23,063 shares during the period. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF were worth $27,290,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Financial Advisory Service Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Advanced Asset Management Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Cedar Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000.

NASDAQ IBB opened at $118.03 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $119.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $112.62. iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF has a twelve month low of $96.03 and a twelve month high of $123.92.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF Profile

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

