Crestwood Advisors Group LLC Sells 341 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Crestwood Advisors Group LLC reduced its stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 83,690 shares of the company’s stock after selling 341 shares during the period. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $7,121,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 2.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 61,352,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,729,968,000 after purchasing an additional 1,511,680 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,177,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,121,292,000 after purchasing an additional 1,019,174 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,213,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $613,799,000 after purchasing an additional 199,540 shares in the last quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD boosted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 15.4% during the fourth quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD now owns 5,816,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $494,959,000 after purchasing an additional 776,739 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 2,508,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,485,000 after purchasing an additional 39,590 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.78% of the company’s stock.

PM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $105.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Cfra increased their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $92.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.00.

In other Philip Morris International news, CEO Andre Calantzopoulos sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.50, for a total value of $4,375,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 882,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $77,208,687.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Marc S. Firestone sold 22,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.27, for a total transaction of $1,897,940.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PM opened at $87.27 on Friday. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 52 week low of $69.27 and a 52 week high of $92.74. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $86.45 and a 200 day moving average of $82.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $136.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.89, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.94.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.01. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 9.21% and a negative return on equity of 84.30%. The company had revenue of $7.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.25 earnings per share. Philip Morris International’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 9th. Investors of record on Monday, March 23rd will be given a dividend of $1.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 20th. This represents a $4.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.36%. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is 90.17%.

Philip Morris International Profile

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, and smoke-free products and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Marlboro, and HEETS FROM MARLBORO brands, as well as the Marlboro HeatSticks and Parliament HeatSticks brands.

