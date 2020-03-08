Crestwood Advisors Group LLC Sells 3,494 Shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)

Crestwood Advisors Group LLC cut its holdings in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 220,598 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 3,494 shares during the period. ResMed makes up 1.4% of Crestwood Advisors Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in ResMed were worth $34,186,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of RMD. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ResMed in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in ResMed in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. FIL Ltd boosted its holdings in ResMed by 2,783.3% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 346 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI bought a new stake in ResMed in the fourth quarter worth $61,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in ResMed by 389.4% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 460 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.77% of the company’s stock.

Get ResMed alerts:

RMD stock opened at $166.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.60 and a quick ratio of 1.85. ResMed Inc. has a 52-week low of $96.81 and a 52-week high of $177.99. The company has a 50-day moving average of $167.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $149.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.45.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.20. ResMed had a net margin of 16.34% and a return on equity of 27.25%. The company had revenue of $736.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $723.08 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.00 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that ResMed Inc. will post 4.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 12th. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.86%.

In other ResMed news, COO Robert Andrew Douglas sold 1,302 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.71, for a total transaction of $201,432.42. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 66,671 shares in the company, valued at $10,314,670.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brett Sandercock sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.14, for a total transaction of $440,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 97,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,122,745.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 30,436 shares of company stock valued at $4,972,153 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on RMD. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of ResMed in a report on Thursday, January 9th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group cut shares of ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $174.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, January 31st. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of ResMed in a report on Friday, November 22nd. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. CLSA began coverage on shares of ResMed in a report on Monday, February 3rd. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of ResMed from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $165.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $141.25.

ResMed Profile

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications that diagnose, treat, and manage respiratory disorders comprising sleep disordered breathing, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, neuromuscular disease, and other chronic diseases. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including technologies to be applied in medical and consumer products, ventilation devices, diagnostic products, mask systems for use in the hospital and home, headgear and other accessories, dental devices, portable oxygen concentrators, and cloud-based software informatics solutions to manage patient outcomes, as well as provides customer and business processes.

Featured Story: How to Invest in an Index Fund

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD).

Receive News & Ratings for ResMed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ResMed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.