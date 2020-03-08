Crestwood Advisors Group LLC Sells 3,580 Shares of Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Crestwood Advisors Group LLC reduced its stake in Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 470,958 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,580 shares during the period. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $22,399,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clarius Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 7,456 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $351,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 4,845 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $230,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC now owns 6,680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $317,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 78.0% in the 4th quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 584 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 11,274 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $536,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.38% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 327,360 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.19, for a total value of $15,448,118.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Bernard J. Clark sold 28,078 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.00, for a total transaction of $1,431,978.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 609,202 shares of company stock valued at $28,521,767. 10.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank reduced their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $52.00 to $41.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Charles Schwab from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a price target (up from ) on shares of Charles Schwab in a report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Charles Schwab from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $35.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.07.

Charles Schwab stock opened at $34.13 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $44.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.34. Charles Schwab Co. has a 1 year low of $32.64 and a 1 year high of $51.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $45.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.94.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.60 billion. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 34.55% and a return on equity of 20.14%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.65 EPS. Research analysts expect that Charles Schwab Co. will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th were given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%. This is a boost from Charles Schwab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 13th. Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is 26.47%.

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates through two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

