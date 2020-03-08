Crestwood Advisors Group LLC Sells 412 Shares of The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO)

Crestwood Advisors Group LLC decreased its holdings in The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO) by 0.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 164,299 shares of the company’s stock after selling 412 shares during the period. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $9,094,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Corient Capital Partners LLC grew its position in The Coca-Cola by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 131,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,175,000 after acquiring an additional 11,966 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in The Coca-Cola by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 37,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,082,000 after acquiring an additional 3,791 shares during the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. grew its position in The Coca-Cola by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 78,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,319,000 after acquiring an additional 1,444 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK grew its position in The Coca-Cola by 22.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 393,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,787,000 after acquiring an additional 72,682 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Advisors LLC grew its position in The Coca-Cola by 28.4% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Advisors LLC now owns 144,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,882,000 after acquiring an additional 31,997 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on KO shares. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research report on Sunday, November 17th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on The Coca-Cola from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on The Coca-Cola from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.28.

Shares of KO opened at $55.26 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $243.43 billion, a PE ratio of 26.70, a PEG ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.46. The Coca-Cola Co has a 12 month low of $44.61 and a 12 month high of $60.13. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $58.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44. The firm had revenue of $9.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.88 billion. The Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 44.39% and a net margin of 24.38%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.43 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that The Coca-Cola Co will post 2.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be paid a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.97%. This is an increase from The Coca-Cola’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. The Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is currently 75.83%.

In other news, SVP Nancy Quan sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total value of $460,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 175,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,052,254. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO James Quincey sold 66,673 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.08, for a total value of $3,939,040.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 467,407 shares in the company, valued at $27,614,405.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 257,316 shares of company stock worth $14,579,640 over the last three months. 1.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

