Crestwood Advisors Group LLC Trims Holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Crestwood Advisors Group LLC decreased its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 11.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 53,187 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,661 shares during the quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $17,192,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cohen Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Cohen Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,601,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the period. Stony Point Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Stony Point Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the period. Allen Capital Group LLC increased its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,232,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. Sanders Morris Harris LLC increased its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 1,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Finally, McCutchen Group LLC increased its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. McCutchen Group LLC now owns 3,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,160,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period.

Get iShares Core S&P 500 ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:IVV opened at $298.70 on Friday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $274.10 and a fifty-two week high of $340.63. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $327.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $312.61.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Story: Bid-Ask Spread

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.