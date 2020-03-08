Crestwood Advisors Group LLC Trims Holdings in Lululemon Athletica inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Crestwood Advisors Group LLC trimmed its stake in Lululemon Athletica inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) by 5.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 30,574 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 1,695 shares during the period. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $7,083,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LULU. WCM Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $763,460,000. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 100.3% in the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,594 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $832,000 after acquiring an additional 1,261,194 shares during the period. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $598,000. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 77.8% in the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 300,300 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $69,571,000 after acquiring an additional 131,391 shares during the period. Finally, Rathbone Brothers plc purchased a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,228,000. 79.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Lululemon Athletica alerts:

NASDAQ LULU opened at $218.55 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Lululemon Athletica inc. has a 52 week low of $141.01 and a 52 week high of $266.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.82 billion, a PE ratio of 50.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $242.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $217.17.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 11th. The apparel retailer reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.03. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 15.10% and a return on equity of 39.71%. The company had revenue of $916.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $897.58 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.75 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Lululemon Athletica inc. will post 4.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Lululemon Athletica news, Director Dennis J. Wilson sold 35,489 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.60, for a total transaction of $7,899,851.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,852 shares in the company, valued at approximately $857,455.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Dennis J. Wilson sold 37,030 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.32, for a total transaction of $7,899,239.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $821,708.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 104,643 shares of company stock valued at $23,203,176 in the last quarter. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

LULU has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Guggenheim boosted their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $216.00 to $247.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a report on Monday, February 24th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Lululemon Athletica currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $246.20.

About Lululemon Athletica

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women, men, and female youth. It operates through two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits; and athletic wear for female youth.

See Also: Why do companies engage in swaps?

Receive News & Ratings for Lululemon Athletica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lululemon Athletica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.