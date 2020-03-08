CRH Medical (TSE:CRH) PT Lowered to C$5.50 at National Bank Financial

CRH Medical (TSE:CRH) had its target price reduced by National Bank Financial from C$6.25 to C$5.50 in a research note released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on CRH Medical from C$5.50 to C$6.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th.

Shares of CRH Medical stock opened at C$4.37 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.74, a current ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.85. CRH Medical has a twelve month low of C$3.37 and a twelve month high of C$5.90. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$5.22 and a 200 day moving average price of C$4.47. The firm has a market cap of $312.55 million and a PE ratio of 75.34.

CRH Medical Company Profile

CRH Medical Corporation provides various products and services to gastroenterologists in the United States and Canada. It offers CRH O'Regan system, a single use, disposable, and hemorrhoid banding technology for treating various grades of hemorrhoid. The company also offers anesthesia services for patients undergoing endoscopic procedures.

