Cronos Group (TSE:CRON) Given a C$12.00 Price Target at Raymond James

Raymond James set a C$12.00 target price on Cronos Group (TSE:CRON) in a report released on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

CRON has been the topic of several other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Cronos Group from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their price target for the company from C$12.00 to C$8.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Canaccord Genuity cut their target price on shares of Cronos Group from C$13.00 to C$12.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Pi Financial restated a buy rating and set a C$17.00 target price on shares of Cronos Group in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Cronos Group from C$10.00 to C$7.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, MKM Partners cut their target price on shares of Cronos Group from C$12.00 to C$11.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$14.91.

TSE:CRON opened at C$7.78 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$9.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$10.80. Cronos Group has a 52-week low of C$6.88 and a 52-week high of C$31.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 3.33 and a current ratio of 3.45. The company has a market cap of $2.71 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.79.

About Cronos Group

Cronos Group Inc, formerly known as PharmaCan Capital Corp., is a principal investment firm. The firm seeks to invest in companies either licensed, or actively seeking a license, to produce medical marijuana pursuant to Canada's Marihuana for Medical Purposes Regulations MMPR. The firm typically invests in companies based in Canada.

