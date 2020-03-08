Cutler Investment Counsel LLC Decreases Holdings in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD)

Cutler Investment Counsel LLC reduced its holdings in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 11.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 58,042 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 7,682 shares during the quarter. Home Depot accounts for about 2.5% of Cutler Investment Counsel LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Cutler Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $12,675,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Vectors Research Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 16,367 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,797,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the third quarter worth $525,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the third quarter worth $46,000. Karp Capital Management Corp grew its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 2.6% in the third quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp now owns 7,480 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,736,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the period. Finally, Private Ocean LLC grew its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 19.5% in the third quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 924 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $215,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Home Depot alerts:

In other news, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 12,974 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.70, for a total value of $2,772,543.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,335 shares in the company, valued at $5,627,789.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Craig A. Menear sold 113,468 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.24, for a total value of $23,968,980.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 277,604 shares in the company, valued at $58,641,068.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 126,552 shares of company stock worth $26,765,281 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on HD shares. Cfra lifted their price objective on Home Depot from $230.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $260.00 price objective (up previously from $245.00) on shares of Home Depot in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Home Depot from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $232.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Home Depot in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, Gordon Haskett lowered Home Depot from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating and set a $230.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, December 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $248.35.

NYSE HD opened at $228.51 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $256.14 billion, a PE ratio of 22.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s fifty day moving average is $235.30 and its 200 day moving average is $228.05. Home Depot Inc has a fifty-two week low of $179.52 and a fifty-two week high of $247.36.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $25.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.78 billion. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 599.49% and a net margin of 10.20%. Home Depot’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.25 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Home Depot Inc will post 10.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 12th will be given a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 11th. This is an increase from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.36. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.63%. Home Depot’s payout ratio is 53.07%.

Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

Featured Article: Depreciation

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.