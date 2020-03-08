Cutler Investment Counsel LLC Sells 3,596 Shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV)

Cutler Investment Counsel LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 175,101 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,596 shares during the quarter. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF makes up 2.6% of Cutler Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Cutler Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF were worth $13,052,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in EFAV. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 4.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,271,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $455,548,000 after acquiring an additional 280,935 shares during the period. Creative Planning increased its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 11.2% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 19,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,459,000 after purchasing an additional 2,011 shares in the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC increased its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 39.5% in the third quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 1,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. Madrona Funds LLC bought a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $2,186,000. Finally, NewDay Solutions LLC increased its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 1.6% in the third quarter. NewDay Solutions LLC now owns 161,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,917,000 after purchasing an additional 2,490 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of EFAV stock opened at $70.13 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.00. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $64.68 and a fifty-two week high of $76.51.

