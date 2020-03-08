DA Davidson Comments on Sterling Construction Company, Inc.’s FY2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:STRL)

Sterling Construction Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL) – Investment analysts at DA Davidson reduced their FY2020 EPS estimates for Sterling Construction in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, March 4th. DA Davidson analyst B. Thielman now anticipates that the construction company will post earnings per share of $1.35 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $1.86. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Sterling Construction’s FY2021 earnings at $1.96 EPS.

Get Sterling Construction alerts:

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Sterling Construction from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 22nd. ValuEngine raised Sterling Construction from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Sterling Construction from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 1st.

Sterling Construction stock opened at $12.41 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $14.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.11. Sterling Construction has a 52 week low of $10.16 and a 52 week high of $17.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $356.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.56 and a beta of 0.99.

Sterling Construction (NASDAQ:STRL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The construction company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.61. Sterling Construction had a net margin of 3.54% and a return on equity of 13.87%. The company had revenue of $346.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $295.00 million.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in STRL. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of Sterling Construction during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in shares of Sterling Construction during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sterling Construction by 35.3% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 7,664 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Sterling Construction during the 3rd quarter valued at $146,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new stake in Sterling Construction during the fourth quarter valued at $180,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.06% of the company’s stock.

About Sterling Construction

Sterling Construction Company, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a heavy civil and residential construction company in Arizona, California, Colorado, Hawaii, Nevada, Texas, Utah, and other states in the United States. The company's Heavy Civil Construction segment undertakes heavy civil construction projects, including highways, roads, bridges, airfields, ports, light rail, water, wastewater and storm drainage systems, foundations for multi-family homes, commercial concrete projects, and parking structures.

Read More: Dividend Aristocrat Index

Receive News & Ratings for Sterling Construction Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sterling Construction and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.