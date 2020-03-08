DA Davidson Weighs in on Abercrombie & Fitch Co.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NYSE:ANF)

Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF) – Investment analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for Abercrombie & Fitch in a research note issued on Thursday, March 5th. DA Davidson analyst J. Morris expects that the apparel retailer will earn ($0.61) per share for the quarter. DA Davidson has a “Neutral” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Abercrombie & Fitch’s FY2022 earnings at $1.35 EPS.

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 4th. The apparel retailer reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.08. Abercrombie & Fitch had a return on equity of 4.61% and a net margin of 1.09%. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.35 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. B. Riley reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Abercrombie & Fitch from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. ValuEngine raised Abercrombie & Fitch from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 29th. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.67.

Shares of ANF stock opened at $11.30 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $16.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. Abercrombie & Fitch has a 12 month low of $11.02 and a 12 month high of $30.63. The company has a market capitalization of $709.08 million, a P/E ratio of 18.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.14.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ANF. Paradice Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Paradice Investment Management LLC now owns 2,978,375 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $46,463,000 after acquiring an additional 215,833 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in the third quarter valued at about $5,637,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 305.6% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 317,458 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $4,952,000 after purchasing an additional 239,190 shares during the period. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in the fourth quarter valued at about $472,000. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 9.1% in the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 48,900 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $763,000 after purchasing an additional 4,061 shares during the period.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 5th. Abercrombie & Fitch’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 109.59%.

About Abercrombie & Fitch

Abercrombie & Fitch Co, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer. The Company operates in two segments, Hollister and Abercrombie. It offers apparel, personal care products, intimates, and accessories for men, women, and children under the Hollister, Abercrombie & Fitch, abercrombie kids, and Gilly Hicks brands.

