DA Davidson Weighs in on Veeva Systems Inc’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NYSE:VEEV)

Veeva Systems Inc (NYSE:VEEV) – Equities researchers at DA Davidson issued their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for Veeva Systems in a report issued on Wednesday, March 4th. DA Davidson analyst R. Jaluria anticipates that the technology company will post earnings per share of $0.43 for the quarter. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Veeva Systems’ FY2022 earnings at $2.16 EPS.

Get Veeva Systems alerts:

Several other research firms have also recently commented on VEEV. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $165.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $184.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $187.00 price target on shares of Veeva Systems in a report on Monday, November 25th. Cfra lowered their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $185.00 to $164.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Veeva Systems in a research note on Friday, February 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $188.00 target price for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Veeva Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $176.85.

Shares of Veeva Systems stock opened at $146.25 on Friday. Veeva Systems has a one year low of $110.23 and a one year high of $176.90. The company has a market cap of $21.77 billion, a PE ratio of 76.57, a P/E/G ratio of 4.81 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 5.40 and a current ratio of 5.40. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $150.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $149.13.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The technology company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.02. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 16.96% and a net margin of 27.27%. The firm had revenue of $311.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $298.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS. Veeva Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.1% on a year-over-year basis.

In other Veeva Systems news, SVP Jonathan Faddis sold 1,166 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.70, for a total value of $162,890.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,966 shares in the company, valued at $274,650.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Alan Mateo sold 4,027 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.17, for a total transaction of $572,518.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,843,257.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 19,097 shares of company stock valued at $2,761,836. Company insiders own 14.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 37.9% in the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 5,791,471 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $814,628,000 after purchasing an additional 1,592,568 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $182,861,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 16.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,770,784 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,421,833,000 after purchasing an additional 1,231,904 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 208.3% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 564,460 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $79,397,000 after purchasing an additional 381,360 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 147.1% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 579,165 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $81,465,000 after purchasing an additional 344,814 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.60% of the company’s stock.

About Veeva Systems

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of multichannel customer relationship management applications, data solutions, and master data management solutions; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including medical, sales, and marketing, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

Featured Story: Treasury Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Veeva Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veeva Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.