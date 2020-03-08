DANSKE BK A/S/S (OTCMKTS:DNKEY) Downgraded to Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of DANSKE BK A/S/S (OTCMKTS:DNKEY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Citigroup lowered shares of DANSKE BK A/S/S from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th.

OTCMKTS:DNKEY opened at $7.72 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $13.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.13 and a beta of 0.74. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.49. DANSKE BK A/S/S has a twelve month low of $6.38 and a twelve month high of $10.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.01.

DANSKE BK A/S/S (OTCMKTS:DNKEY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter. DANSKE BK A/S/S had a net margin of 31.72% and a return on equity of 8.75%.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 19th will be given a dividend of $0.419 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 18th. This represents a yield of 4.85%.

DANSKE BK A/S/S Company Profile

Danske Bank A/S provides various banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses and corporate, institutional, and personal customers. It operates through Banking DK, Banking Nordic, Corporates and Institutions, Wealth Management, Northern Ireland segments. The company offers daily banking, home financing, investment, and retirement planning solutions to retail customers; strategic advisory services to commercial customers; leasing solutions; and financing, financial market, general banking, investment, and corporate finance advisory services to corporate and institutional customers, as well as financial solutions and products in the areas of capital markets, fixed income, currencies, transaction banking, and investor services.

