Delek US (NYSE:DK) Cut to “Sell” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of Delek US (NYSE:DK) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

DK has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Delek US from a strong sell rating to a hold rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Barclays reissued a hold rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Delek US in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Delek US from $29.00 to $24.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Delek US from $42.00 to $27.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Finally, US Capital Advisors reissued an overweight rating on shares of Delek US in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $32.11.

DK opened at $17.44 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 1.75. Delek US has a 52 week low of $17.06 and a 52 week high of $44.08. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.28.

Delek US (NYSE:DK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.14). Delek US had a return on equity of 14.00% and a net margin of 3.34%. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.03 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Delek US will post 1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 9th. This is a positive change from Delek US’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.11%. Delek US’s payout ratio is 36.36%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Delek US by 15.6% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,103,758 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $104,069,000 after acquiring an additional 417,877 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Delek US by 102.1% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,074,098 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $103,075,000 after purchasing an additional 1,552,940 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Delek US by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,964,086 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $65,855,000 after purchasing an additional 256,498 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in shares of Delek US by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,762,948 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $59,112,000 after purchasing an additional 198,431 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management raised its position in shares of Delek US by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,413,700 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $47,401,000 after purchasing an additional 90,500 shares in the last quarter.

About Delek US

Delek US Holdings, Inc engages in the integrated downstream energy business in the United States. The company's Refining segment processes crude oil and other purchased feedstocks for the manufacture of various grades of gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation fuel, asphalt, and other petroleum-based products that are distributed through owned and third-party product terminals.

