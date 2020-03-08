Dell (NYSE:DELL) Hits New 1-Year Low Following Insider Selling

Dell Inc. (NYSE:DELL) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday following insider selling activity. The company traded as low as $38.62 and last traded at $40.23, with a volume of 660174 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $40.85.

Specifically, insider Howard D. Elias sold 7,701 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $385,050.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 498,667 shares in the company, valued at $24,933,350. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Steven H. Price sold 136,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.04, for a total value of $6,975,432.64. Following the sale, the insider now owns 153,433 shares in the company, valued at $7,831,220.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 557,664 shares of company stock worth $27,733,449. Insiders own 14.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays restated a “hold” rating on shares of Dell in a research report on Sunday, March 1st. ValuEngine lowered shares of Dell from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Dell in a report on Thursday, February 6th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $56.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank lowered their price target on shares of Dell from $58.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Dell from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Dell presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.62.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.17, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.54.

Dell (NYSE:DELL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The technology company reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.03. Dell had a return on equity of 260.49% and a net margin of 5.30%. The firm had revenue of $24.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.92 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.86 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Dell Inc. will post 6.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DELL. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Dell by 83.4% during the third quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 552 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Dell during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC bought a new stake in Dell during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Dell during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Keebeck Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Dell during the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,000. 22.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Dell (NYSE:DELL)

Dell Inc (Dell) is a global information technology company that offers its customers a range of solutions and services delivered directly by Dell and through other distribution channels. Dell is a holding company that conducts its business worldwide through its subsidiaries. The Company operates in four segments: Large Enterprise, Public, Small and Medium Business, and Consumer.

