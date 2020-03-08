Depomed (ASRT) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

Depomed (NYSE:ASRT) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, March 9th. Analysts expect Depomed to post earnings of ($0.22) per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of ASRT opened at $1.14 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.13. Depomed has a 12-month low of $0.68 and a 12-month high of $5.76.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Depomed from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th.

Depomed Company Profile

Assertio Therapeutics, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in the development, sale, and licensing of products for pain and other central nervous system conditions in the United States. It offers Gralise (gabapentin), an once-daily product for the management of postherpetic neuralgia; CAMBIA (diclofenac potassium for oral solution), a non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drug indicated for acute treatment of migraine attacks in adults; and Zipsor (diclofenac potassium) liquid filled capsule, a non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drug for the treatment of mild to moderate acute pain in adults.

