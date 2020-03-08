Destination Wealth Management Acquires 14,144 Shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB)

Destination Wealth Management increased its holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 615,789 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,144 shares during the period. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF comprises approximately 1.6% of Destination Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Destination Wealth Management owned about 0.72% of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF worth $32,089,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IUSB. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,811,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,485,000 after purchasing an additional 134,106 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 19.4% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,206,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,982,000 after buying an additional 358,796 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,001,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,317,000 after buying an additional 237,111 shares in the last quarter. Divergent Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 91.0% in the fourth quarter. Divergent Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 484,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,223,000 after buying an additional 230,572 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 459,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,930,000 after buying an additional 18,589 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IUSB stock opened at $54.34 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $53.02 and its 200 day moving average is $52.45. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a 52-week low of $49.77 and a 52-week high of $54.54.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 4th were given a dividend of $0.1276 per share. This is an increase from iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 3rd. This represents a $1.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.82%.

