Destination Wealth Management Acquires 3,715 Shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV)

Destination Wealth Management boosted its holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 166,404 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,715 shares during the quarter. Destination Wealth Management owned about 0.21% of iShares Core High Dividend ETF worth $16,319,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of HDV. Global Financial Private Capital Inc increased its holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 107.3% in the fourth quarter. Global Financial Private Capital Inc now owns 257 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI bought a new stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000.

Shares of HDV stock opened at $85.89 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $94.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $94.93. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a fifty-two week low of $82.20 and a fifty-two week high of $98.49.

