Destination Wealth Management Boosts Holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Destination Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 2.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 287,848 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,096 shares during the quarter. Destination Wealth Management’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $17,674,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Verizon Communications during the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Fulcrum Equity Management purchased a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the third quarter worth about $48,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 816,546 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 74,287 shares in the last quarter. Westchester Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 428.6% during the fourth quarter. Westchester Capital Management Inc. now owns 925 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 39.0% during the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,087 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on VZ shares. New Street Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Friday, January 10th. Deutsche Bank started coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $63.00 price target for the company. Cowen upgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $61.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Moffett Nathanson reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Nomura reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Verizon Communications presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.42.

Shares of VZ opened at $56.87 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $236.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.54. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $58.63 and a 200-day moving average of $59.52. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 1 year low of $52.18 and a 1 year high of $62.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.84.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $34.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.62 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 33.39% and a net margin of 14.61%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.12 EPS. Analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.94 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Investors of record on Monday, April 13th will be issued a $0.615 dividend. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 9th. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is currently 51.14%.

Verizon Communications announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, February 6th that authorizes the company to repurchase 100,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the cell phone carrier to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; international travel wireless services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services, as well as offers digital advertising and digital media services platforms.

