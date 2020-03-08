Destination Wealth Management Boosts Stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Destination Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,960 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. Destination Wealth Management’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $1,167,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Howard Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in NVIDIA during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in NVIDIA during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in NVIDIA during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in NVIDIA by 44.2% during the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 137 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in NVIDIA during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors own 65.95% of the company’s stock.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

NVDA has been the subject of several analyst reports. BidaskClub lowered NVIDIA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Piper Jaffray Companies increased their price objective on NVIDIA from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Friday, January 24th. Citigroup increased their price objective on NVIDIA from $245.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and thirty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $276.16.

Shares of NVDA stock opened at $266.04 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $167.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 7.67 and a quick ratio of 7.13. The business has a fifty day moving average of $263.71 and a 200 day moving average of $216.96. NVIDIA Co. has a 1 year low of $132.60 and a 1 year high of $316.32.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $3.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.96 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 26.08% and a net margin of 25.60%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.80 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.24%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.94%.

In other NVIDIA news, CFO Colette Kress sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.43, for a total transaction of $470,860.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 169,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,020,510.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director A Brooke Seawell sold 963 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.85, for a total value of $217,493.55. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 629 shares in the company, valued at $142,059.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 37,123 shares of company stock worth $9,831,530 over the last ninety days. 4.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NVIDIA Profile

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) and Tegra Processor segments. The GPU segment comprises of product brands which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

Recommended Story: P/E Growth (PEG)

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.