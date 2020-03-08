Destination Wealth Management Boosts Stock Holdings in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGSB)

Destination Wealth Management raised its position in shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGSB) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 970,585 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,765 shares during the quarter. iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF makes up approximately 2.6% of Destination Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. Destination Wealth Management owned 0.38% of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF worth $52,052,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Independence Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. TFO TDC LLC bought a new stake in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. HCR Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Dowling & Yahnke LLC bought a new stake in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $52,000.

Get iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $54.46 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.74. iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $52.26 and a fifty-two week high of $54.62.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 4th were issued a dividend of $0.1313 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 3rd. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.89%.

Further Reading: What is the quiet period?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IGSB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGSB).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.