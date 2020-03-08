Destination Wealth Management Buys 1,936 Shares of Clorox Co (NYSE:CLX)

Destination Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Clorox Co (NYSE:CLX) by 5.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 37,428 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,936 shares during the quarter. Destination Wealth Management’s holdings in Clorox were worth $5,747,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its holdings in Clorox by 67.0% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 172 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Savior LLC purchased a new position in Clorox in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Usca Ria LLC purchased a new position in Clorox in the third quarter worth $41,000. TI Trust Inc. purchased a new position in Clorox in the fourth quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in Clorox by 146.4% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 372 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.65% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Denise Garner sold 870 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $147,900.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 50,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,583,130. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Diego J. Barral sold 2,086 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.62, for a total value of $345,483.32. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,247 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,365,868.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 255,750 shares of company stock worth $43,218,097 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CLX opened at $173.26 on Friday. Clorox Co has a one year low of $144.12 and a one year high of $177.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.63, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $162.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $154.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.00 billion, a PE ratio of 27.20, a P/E/G ratio of 5.93 and a beta of 0.36.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.15. Clorox had a return on equity of 133.50% and a net margin of 13.31%. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.40 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Clorox Co will post 6.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 22nd will be given a dividend of $1.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 21st. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.45%. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.09%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on Clorox from $147.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Clorox from $134.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $168.00 price objective on shares of Clorox in a research report on Sunday, February 2nd. Barclays reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Clorox in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Cfra raised Clorox from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $140.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $154.54.

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cleaning, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The company offers laundry additives, including bleach products under the Clorox brand, as well as Clorox 2 stain fighter and color booster; home care products primarily under the Clorox, Formula 409, Liquid-Plumr, Pine-Sol, S.O.S, and Tilex brands; naturally derived products under the Green Works brand; and professional cleaning, disinfecting, and food service products under the Clorox, Dispatch, HealthLink, Clorox Healthcare, Hidden Valley, KC Masterpiece, and Soy Vay brands.

