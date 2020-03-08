Destination Wealth Management Buys 224 Shares of Blackstone Group LP (NYSE:BX)

Destination Wealth Management lifted its stake in Blackstone Group LP (NYSE:BX) by 0.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 322,681 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the period. Destination Wealth Management’s holdings in Blackstone Group were worth $18,051,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in Blackstone Group by 359.8% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 469 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 367 shares during the period. Howard Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Blackstone Group during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Blackstone Group during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Vectors Research Management LLC bought a new stake in Blackstone Group during the third quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Blackstone Group during the fourth quarter valued at $56,000. 56.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Blackstone Group news, insider John G. Finley sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.61, for a total transaction of $1,590,250.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 135,489 shares in the company, valued at $8,618,455.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BX opened at $54.06 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $54.26. Blackstone Group LP has a twelve month low of $32.44 and a twelve month high of $64.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company has a market capitalization of $38.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.90, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.54.

Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The asset manager reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.06. Blackstone Group had a return on equity of 13.86% and a net margin of 27.93%. The business had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.02) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 314.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Blackstone Group LP will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 10th were given a dividend of $0.61 per share. This is an increase from Blackstone Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 7th. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.51%. Blackstone Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 105.63%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Blackstone Group from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Argus lifted their price objective on Blackstone Group from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Blackstone Group in a research note on Sunday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on Blackstone Group from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Blackstone Group in a research note on Sunday, February 2nd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Blackstone Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.10.

About Blackstone Group

The Blackstone Group Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services. The real estate segment specializes in opportunistic, core+ investments as well as debt investment opportunities collateralized by commercial real estate, and stabilized income-oriented commercial real estate across North America, Europe and Asia.

