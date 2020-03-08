Destination Wealth Management Buys 4,367 Shares of Unilever N.V. (NYSE:UL)

Destination Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Unilever N.V. (NYSE:UL) by 5.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 89,989 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,367 shares during the period. Destination Wealth Management’s holdings in Unilever were worth $5,145,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Unilever by 38.7% in the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $533,000 after acquiring an additional 2,474 shares during the period. Creative Planning lifted its stake in Unilever by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 39,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,368,000 after purchasing an additional 1,424 shares in the last quarter. Sabal Trust CO lifted its stake in Unilever by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Sabal Trust CO now owns 497,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,469,000 after purchasing an additional 15,797 shares in the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Unilever in the 4th quarter worth approximately $198,000. Finally, Coastline Trust Co lifted its stake in Unilever by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 4,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. 6.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Unilever alerts:

A number of research analysts have weighed in on UL shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Unilever from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “sell” rating on shares of Unilever in a report on Friday, December 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.00.

Shares of NYSE UL opened at $57.19 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.36. Unilever N.V. has a 1 year low of $52.65 and a 1 year high of $64.84.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.452 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 20th. This represents a $1.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.16%. Unilever’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.62%.

Unilever Company Profile

Unilever PLC operates in the fast moving consumer goods industry worldwide. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment offers skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and oral care products primarily under the Axe, Dove, Lux, Rexona, Sunsilk, TRESemmé, Signal, Lifebuoy, and Vaseline brands.

Further Reading: Certificate of Deposit (CD) For Risk Adverse Investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Unilever N.V. (NYSE:UL).

Receive News & Ratings for Unilever Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unilever and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.