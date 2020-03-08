Destination Wealth Management Buys 5,535 Shares of iShares Core 5-10 Year USD Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IMTB)

Destination Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core 5-10 Year USD Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IMTB) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 295,799 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,535 shares during the quarter. Destination Wealth Management owned approximately 0.13% of iShares Core 5-10 Year USD Bond ETF worth $14,973,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core 5-10 Year USD Bond ETF by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 31,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,579,000 after buying an additional 3,621 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Core 5-10 Year USD Bond ETF by 22.9% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 138,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,009,000 after purchasing an additional 25,766 shares during the period. Firestone Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core 5-10 Year USD Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $107,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its stake in shares of iShares Core 5-10 Year USD Bond ETF by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 19,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,007,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares during the period. Finally, Donald L. Hagan LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core 5-10 Year USD Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $1,281,000.

NYSEARCA:IMTB opened at $52.06 on Friday. iShares Core 5-10 Year USD Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $48.52 and a 52-week high of $52.56. The business’s fifty day moving average is $51.30 and its 200 day moving average is $50.84.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 4th were paid a dividend of $0.1155 per share. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.66%. This is a positive change from iShares Core 5-10 Year USD Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 3rd.

