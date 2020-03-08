Destination Wealth Management Grows Position in iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GBF)

Destination Wealth Management grew its holdings in iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GBF) by 2.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 124,905 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,771 shares during the period. Destination Wealth Management owned about 6.75% of iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF worth $14,703,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF by 55.2% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. First United Bank Trust lifted its position in shares of iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. First United Bank Trust now owns 4,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $566,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF by 15.2% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 2,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, NewFocus Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF by 17.2% in the fourth quarter. NewFocus Financial Group LLC now owns 3,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,000 after acquiring an additional 506 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF stock opened at $124.85 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $120.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $119.01. iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $111.49 and a 52 week high of $125.64.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 4th were given a $0.2343 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 3rd. This represents a $2.81 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.25%.

iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States dollar-denominated government, government-related and investment-grade the United States corporate bonds. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

