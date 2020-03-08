Destination Wealth Management Grows Position in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG)

Destination Wealth Management increased its position in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 6.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,957 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,709 shares during the quarter. Destination Wealth Management’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $5,740,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PG. Belmont Capital LLC bought a new position in Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC increased its position in Procter & Gamble by 126.0% during the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new position in Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Barnett & Company Inc. increased its position in Procter & Gamble by 626.9% during the 4th quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $119.00 price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $138.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $134.00 price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Friday, January 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $124.86.

In other news, insider Carolyn M. Tastad sold 37,385 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.28, for a total value of $4,720,977.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 60,191 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,600,919.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.50, for a total value of $379,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,856 shares in the company, valued at $487,784. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 98,682 shares of company stock worth $12,441,819. Company insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble stock opened at $121.66 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $300.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.99, a PEG ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.45. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $124.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $122.73. Procter & Gamble Co has a 12 month low of $97.75 and a 12 month high of $128.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $18.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.37 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 27.14% and a net margin of 6.92%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.25 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Procter & Gamble Co will post 4.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 24th were issued a $0.7459 dividend. This represents a $2.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 23rd. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is 65.93%.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

