Destination Wealth Management Has $12.16 Million Holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Destination Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) by 57.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 158,310 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 57,949 shares during the quarter. Destination Wealth Management’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $12,160,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SCHX. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 11.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 51,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,496,000 after buying an additional 5,260 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 15.0% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 6,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $488,000 after buying an additional 896 shares in the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC boosted its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 40.1% in the third quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 5,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,000 after buying an additional 1,574 shares in the last quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. boosted its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 6.8% in the third quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 35,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,547,000 after buying an additional 2,286 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP boosted its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 6.5% in the third quarter. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP now owns 69,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,905,000 after buying an additional 4,211 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SCHX stock opened at $71.07 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $77.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.33. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $65.19 and a 12 month high of $81.20.

About Schwab US Large-Cap ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

