Destination Wealth Management Has $2.37 Million Position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Destination Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 3.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 25,582 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 934 shares during the quarter. Destination Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $2,374,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VNQ. First Quadrant L P CA lifted its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 63.6% in the fourth quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 2,185,537 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $202,796,000 after acquiring an additional 849,501 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 9,991,733 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $927,133,000 after acquiring an additional 608,474 shares during the last quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 53.7% in the fourth quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 1,416,214 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $131,410,000 after acquiring an additional 494,855 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 16.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,116,331 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $290,598,000 after acquiring an additional 449,608 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 21.8% in the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,922,747 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $179,296,000 after acquiring an additional 344,148 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VNQ opened at $90.67 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $95.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $93.24. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 12-month low of $83.49 and a 12-month high of $99.72.

About Vanguard Real Estate ETF

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

