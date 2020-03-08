Destination Wealth Management Has $20.19 Million Holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Destination Wealth Management cut its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 232,446 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 2,085 shares during the quarter. Destination Wealth Management’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $20,190,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Heritage Wealth Advisors raised its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 6,579 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $571,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC now owns 27,887 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $2,422,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC now owns 4,823 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $419,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC raised its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 21,532 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $1,870,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Circle Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 3.8% during the third quarter. Circle Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,468 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $290,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.59% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on ABT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from to in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $95.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. UBS Group increased their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $99.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Citigroup began coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $96.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a report on Thursday, February 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.38.

In related news, EVP Mary K. Moreland sold 1,019 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.97, for a total value of $90,660.43. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 55,008 shares in the company, valued at $4,894,061.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Joseph J. Manning sold 37,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.58, for a total value of $3,359,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 88,032 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,885,906.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 549,885 shares of company stock worth $49,333,226. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of ABT stock opened at $81.74 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $86.94 and its 200-day moving average is $84.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $141.99 billion, a PE ratio of 39.68, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.17. Abbott Laboratories has a 52 week low of $72.36 and a 52 week high of $92.45.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The healthcare product maker reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.95. The business had revenue of $8.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.26 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 18.39% and a net margin of 11.56%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.81 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be issued a $0.36 dividend. This is a boost from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 14th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.44%.

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. The company's Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers branded generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

