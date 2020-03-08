Destination Wealth Management Has $40.11 Million Stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Destination Wealth Management trimmed its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 0.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 194,871 shares of the company’s stock after selling 664 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF accounts for 2.0% of Destination Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Destination Wealth Management owned about 0.08% of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF worth $40,108,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in IJH. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Maryland Capital Management lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Maryland Capital Management now owns 2,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $563,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Adirondack Trust Co. lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. Payden & Rygel lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Payden & Rygel now owns 12,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,559,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 4,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $999,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:IJH opened at $180.01 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $202.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $198.39. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $175.72 and a 1-year high of $210.86.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

