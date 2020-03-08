Destination Wealth Management Has $5.51 Million Stock Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Destination Wealth Management grew its position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 4.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,313 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,866 shares during the quarter. Destination Wealth Management’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $5,510,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 36.5% in the 3rd quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 12,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,685,000 after buying an additional 3,285 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 131.7% in the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 12,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,658,000 after buying an additional 6,873 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 34.3% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 397,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,538,000 after buying an additional 101,665 shares during the last quarter. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel boosted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel now owns 114,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,727,000 after buying an additional 1,474 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC now owns 11,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,633,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. 70.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

Shares of PepsiCo stock opened at $137.26 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $142.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $137.51. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1 year low of $114.26 and a 1 year high of $147.20. The company has a market capitalization of $191.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.45, a P/E/G ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $20.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.24 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 54.16% and a net margin of 10.89%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.49 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be given a dividend of $0.955 per share. This represents a $3.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 5th. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is 69.08%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. BidaskClub raised PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday. Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Sunday, February 16th. Cfra increased their price objective on PepsiCo from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Morgan Stanley downgraded PepsiCo from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on PepsiCo to and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $139.37.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company's Frito-Lay North America segment offers branded dips; Cheetos cheese-flavored snacks; and Doritos tortilla, Fritos corn, Lay's potato, Ruffles potato, and Tostitos tortilla chips. Its Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, Life, Quaker Chewy, Quaker, and Rice-A-Roni brands.

Recommended Story: Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.